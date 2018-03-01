Working For The Weekend: Health, Home, Wine & Wedding Shows



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re Workin’ for the Weekend, we have a fun line-up of events for you.

They include eating, drinking, wedding planning, and more!

Food And Wine Show

Come and taste the best of Minnesota!

You can find mouth-watering eats, fine wines, and specialty beers at the annual Food and Wine Show!

Learn more about unique varietals during wine seminars, and meet local and national winemakers, craft brewers, and local chefs.

The Food and Wine Show is Saturday and Sunday at Target Field.

Healthy Life Expo

The largest health, wellness, and fitness show in the upper Midwest returns to the Twin Cities.

See up to 200 local and national exhibitors showcasing everything to help you look, feel, and be your very best including: doctors, clinics, nutritionists, in-home fitness products and more!

The Minneapolis Healthy Life Expo takes place at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Spring Parade Of Homes

Get inspired at the 2018 Spring Parade of Homes!

In its 70th year, the Twin Cities Parade of Homes continues to be the go-to resource for families to see, free of charge, the entire gamut of new homes and neighborhoods available across the metro.

This spring, there are 481 new homes on the tour.

Unveiled

Finally, experience a day of bridal eye-candy at Unveiled!

Come shop over 130 of the Twin Cities most talented wedding experts.

From florists, cake designers, decorators, reception sites and more, your wedding planning couldn’t get any easier!

Unveiled is this Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

