Working For The Weekend: Holiday Shopping, Autumn Festival & More

— It’s Thursday and you might be ready to start your holiday shopping this weekend. WCCO This Morning found events to help you do that or to help you celebrate autumn if you’re not ready to give it up. Check it out if you’re Workin’ for the Weekend.

Rosedale Center’s Winter Castle

Starting tonight, you can visit Santa at Rosedale Center’s Winter Castle. The magical palace is a true winter wonderland come to life, standing 31 feet tall and dazzling with illuminated lighting. Skip the line and make a reservation online.

MN Christmas Market

The MN Christmas Market at Nicollet Island Pavilion showcases homegrown brands and makers, with a charitable twist. All vendors will donate 7% of sales from the event to a The Reel Hope Project that is fighting for kids in the Twin Cities.The market is open Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm.

Autumn Festival @ Canterbury Park

Finally, if you’re not ready to say goodbye to fall, head to Canterbury Park. The Autumn Festival features hundreds of the finest artists and crafters selling their handcrafted works. The festival is $10 to get in and begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.