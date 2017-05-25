Working For The Weekend: Honoring Memorial Day

Working For The Weekend: Honoring Memorial Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is a holiday weekend that will include barbeques and picnics for many.

But it’s also a time to remember those who’ve given the ultimate sacrifice.

We have ways to pay your respects and a round-up of other events happening in the Twin Cities this weekend.

Honoring The Fallen At Fort Snelling

On this Memorial Day weekend, head to Historic Fort Snelling.

Throughout the weekend, visit the stone barracks and talk with costumed staff representing different eras of U.S. military history.

You can also learn about American Indian history and the fort’s role in U.S. expansion.

Then on Monday, visit the Fort Snelling National Cemetery for a wreath presentation and service honoring the fallen.

Free Entry For Military At ValleyFair

Military service members are in for a treat this weekend at ValleyFair.

The park is offering free admission to members all weekend.

It’s also the official opening of Soak City.

On Thursday, it is adult night, so enjoy kid-free access to rides and $15 tickets.

Soundset 2017

The Twin Cities’ largest music festival returns to the Midway at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for the 10-Year Anniversary!

Soundset 2017 features acts like Lauryn Hill, Travis Scott, Atmosphere and Brother Ali.

The show is Sunday, tickets start at $78.

Australian Exhibit At Minnesota Zoo

Finally, there’s a brand new exhibit at the Minnesota Zoo.

See the new Australian exhibit and experience the outback.

Roam the land with kangaroos and wallabies for a truly authentic experience.

For opening weekend there will be performances, face painting and family activities.

