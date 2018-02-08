Working For The Weekend: Wayzata Chilly Open, Winter Carnival & More



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s almost the weekend! You might be workin’ for it today. Check out this fun line up of events WCCO This Morning found taking place from the Twin Cities all the way to Lake Mille Lacs.

Wayzata Chilly Open

Celebrate winter this weekend on Lake Minnetonka. Watch teams of golfers putt around on the frozen lake for the Wayzata Chilly Open. Bring your skates and glide under the stars on a luminary lit Wayzata Bay, or enjoy kick sled races, snowshoeing, and a movie on a big screen. This family-friendly event is free.

Snowmobiling For The Family On Mille Lacs Lake

Have you ever wanted to give snowmobiling a try? This weekend is your chance on Lake Mille Lacs. The local snowmobile clubs are hosting a Family Fun Day this Saturday for families to learn all about it. Arctic Cat will be on hand with kids and youth demo sleds, volunteers will teach kids how to ride with safety. There will also be horse drawn sleigh rides, an ice fishing contest and ice skating.

St. Paul Winter Carnival

It’s your last chance to get out to the St. Paul Winter Carnival! The Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade is this Saturday at 5:30 pm. Fireworks to follow. This weekend is also the 3rd annual Freeze Your Bags off bean bag tournament.

50th Annual RV, Vacation And Camping Show

Finally, it’s okay to start thinking summer at the 50th Annual RV, Vacation and Camping Show at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Shop hundreds of 2018 class A, B and C motorhomes, travel trailers, and more all in one location. The show will also feature information on an array of campgrounds across the region, as well as the latest in RV and camping accessories.

