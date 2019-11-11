World Bank Group’s Report Acknowledges Quika as Innovative Business…

Connecting Africa Through Broadband “We are extremely proud to see that Quika has been acknowledged by the World Bank Group as an example of a sustainable business model to accelerate the use of internet connection in Africa” – Alan Afrasiab, CEO and President of Taila.

Talia Limited, a leading communications solutions provider serving the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas, today announced that their Quika High Throughput Satellite (HTS) platform has been recognised as an innovative business model and technology by the World Bank Group, as detailed in the latest Connecting Africa Through Broadband report.

Drawing upon the expertise of the Working Group on Broadband for All: A “Digital Infrastructure Moonshot” for Africa, the report suggests what is needed to attain this objective and provides an action plan to increase connectivity and to reach full coverage in Africa.

One of the report’s key findings is that African countries will need to connect nearly 1.1 billion new unique users, and around $100 billion will be needed to achieve universal access to broadband connectivity in Africa by 2030.

In a continent where less than a third of the population has access to the Internet, connecting the 100 million people who live out of reach of traditional cellular mobile networks will require substantial infrastructure investments, but also the adoption of new disruptive and sustainable technologies.

The Working Group on Broadband for All acknowledged Talia’s Quika platform as one of the most ground-breaking business models, offering low-cost broadband and WIFI services on the market.

Launched in 2018, Quika’s unique business model makes high-speed, low-latency broadband affordable and sustainable for remote African communities. Its mission is to close the gap between connected and unconnected areas, to resolve a significant cause of economic and social inequality. By doing so, Talis’a platform aims to empower individuals through the educational, economic and social benefits that online connectivity brings.

“The results of the Connecting Africa Through Broadband report confirm that Africa cannot afford to think small or act slowly: African governments and stakeholders need to act now or the continent risks being left behind. Talia, together with our partners, OneWeb, YahClick and Arabsat, are working hard to bring affordable high-speed internet connectivity to governments, enterprises, schools and NGO’s across the MENA region,” continues Mr. Afrasiab.

Quika uses GEO and LEO constellations to provide fast, low latency Ka-band internet using high-throughput satellites. By overcoming the barriers to broader internet adoption, such as lack of infrastructure and affordability, Quika supports the growth of a wider digital ecosystem where new education initiatives and jobs will improve the future of remote communities in both Africa and the Middle East.

Talia is a market-leading teleport, satellite and terrestrial network operator; providing secure global IP communications that allow enterprises to thrive. Our hybrid infrastructure supports international businesses with connectivity wherever and whenever they need it.

With headquarters in the UK, Talia owns and operates their teleport facility in Germany. With international offices across Africa, Asia, Europe, North and South America, Talia is ideally positioned to meet the growing demand of today’s global market.

Talia delivers solutions for enterprises, media companies, NGOs, government agencies and many others.

Quika’s mission is to connect the unconnected for free to overcome digital inequality and create a better world to everyone. We passionately believe that the opportunities the internet provides shouldn’t be limited by geography, culture, wealth or infrastructure and should be available to all.

With so much untapped potential, Quika empowers communities through the transformative educational, economic and social benefits that online connectivity can bring.