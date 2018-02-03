WWII Medal Of Honor Recipient To Give Super Bowl Coin Toss





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fifteen Medal of Honor recipients will be on the field Sunday in front of millions watching the Super Bowl.

They selected United States Marine Woody Williams to represent the group. The 94-year-old will do the official coin toss.

Williams is the only living Marine Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. He earned the award for his bravery in the battle of Iwo Jima.

He said this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“To be honored in this way, it’s just almost like a miracle,” Williams said. “It really is because you don’t ever dream or think that this kind of a thing could happen to you, and then all of a sudden you’re it.”

Williams called the coin toss symbolic, and hopes it brings people together.

“I hope we can maybe raise the bar a little bit of how important it is that we respect our country, that we respect our flag, that we remember and respect and pay tribute and honor to those who never got to come home,” Williams said.

The other Medal of Honor recipients will stand with Williams when he tosses the coin. He says he has been practicing.

