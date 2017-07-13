X Games Putting Minneapolis In The Action Sports Spotlight



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The X Games start Thursday and are expected to draw more than 100,000 people to the Twin Cities each day this weekend.

The X Games will be the first major, multiday sports events for U.S. Bank Stadium, making it a good trial run for the Super Bowl next February.

There will be more than 200 athletes competing this weekend, going big to win medals, prizes and X Games glory.

Many of the world’s top action sports athletes – from skateboarders to motocross riders – were practicing Thursday morning inside the downtown Minneapolis stadium, which has been turned into a jungle of plywood ramps and dirt-packed jumps.

The ability to fit almost everything into one location was part of the reason why U.S. Bank Stadium was selected to host the X Games.

“With Minneapolis specifically, the new stadium was a big part of that and also the summertime here, the vibe in the city, the desire to get a little bit younger,” said X Games Vice President Tim Reed. “X Games is a younger property, so there were a lot of draws to bringing it to Minneapolis.”

Some events will be held over at Mall of America. However, most eyes in the action sports world will be on Minneapolis this weekend, as the X Games will be televised in more than 200 countries.

This isn’t the last time Minneapolis will see the X Games. The city will play host again next year from July 19-22.

