Yamaha Will Exhibit More Than 75 New Products and Present Four Major…

Yamaha Corporation of America “Yamaha is ready to inspire and energize this year’s NAMM Show, not only with exciting new instruments and gear but also with superstar-quality music events,” said Tom Sumner, president, Yamaha Corporation of America.

Yamaha will showcase more than 75 new products and sponsor four headline concert events, including the main event of the weekend at the NAMM Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage, at the 2020 NAMM Show, to be held January 16-19 in Anaheim, California, USA.

The world’s premier musical instrument and audio brand will offer a powerful display of technology and innovation in more than 34,000 square feet of exhibition space in and around the Marquis Ballroom at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel, located adjacent to the Anaheim Convention Center. Yamaha will also put a bright spotlight on its brand promise “Make Waves,” the company’s global pledge to inspire people at every level to progress personally, come together with others and make an impact through music.

Performance spaces for sponsored concert events will be powered by the company’s award-winning commercial audio gear, including RIVAGE PM Series Digital Mixing System and NEXO STM Series line array speakers.

Yamaha Keyboards will unveil a family-friendly portable keyboard with high-quality Voices and special learning tools, as well as an addition to one of its acoustic product lines that adds design enhancements and new technology to broaden its range of utility and expressiveness. Guitars will launch a revamped acoustic guitar series featuring the groundbreaking Atmosfeel pickup and preamp system, as well as fresh new finishes for several lines of electric guitars, while Percussion will roll out products ranging from enhanced software to a signature instrument to a compact gigging set. Yamaha Pro Audio will roll out new loudspeakers from Yamaha and NEXO. Winds & Strings will debut a wide assortment of band and orchestral instruments, including an addition to the line of SILENT™ products.

Commercial Audio, including NEXO, will exhibit in Elite 1, while Steinberg will have its display in Elite 2, both adjacent to the Yamaha main booth. Line 6 and Ampeg will present their products in the Grand Ballroom A-D located across the reception area from the main booth.

Yamaha will also host four major concerts during the weekend; the first two are scheduled for the opening evening of NAMM, Thursday, January 16. Beginning at 6 p.m. on the NAMM Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage will be the “NAMM Foundation Celebration for Music Education,” featuring GRAMMY®-winning singer and songwriter Sarah McLachlan. At 7 p.m. in the Pacific Ballroom at the Hilton Anaheim (across the Grand Plaza from the Marriott) “NAMM Night of Worship”, presented by Yamaha, will be headlined by GRAMMY-winner and “cornerstone of Christian music” Michael W. Smith celebrating a career spanning 35 years and counting.

On Friday, January 17 at 6 p.m. Yamaha will kick off the premier event of NAMM, the “Yamaha All-Star Concert on the Grand 2020,” a multi-artist, multimedia extravaganza for all attendees, on the NAMM Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage. The company will close the weekend’s concert festivities on Saturday, January 18 at 6 p.m. with the “Tower of Power 50th Anniversary Concert,” also on the Grand Plaza Stage.

Yamaha will power all major concert events during NAMM. A combination of Yamaha RIVAGE PM Series Digital Mixing System and NEXO STM Series loudspeakers will drive the sound, the same systems used worldwide on national and regional concert tours, at festivals, in houses of worship and other diverse live and installed sound system applications.

"We have made it our mission to touch off the creative passion of every one of the tens of thousands of music lovers and experts expected to attend this year, so that they may inspire others in turn."

To help media guests cover the booth, Yamaha will host a Media Lounge across from the main display, allowing the media and other content creators a convenient place to report on Yamaha and other NAMM show events.

For more information, please visit the Yamaha booth at the 2020 NAMM Show in the Anaheim Marriott Hotel, Marquis Ballroom, January 16-19, 2020, or visit usa.yamaha.com/

Yamaha Corporation of America (YCA) is one of the largest subsidiaries of Yamaha Corporation, Japan and offers a full line of award-winning musical instruments, sound reinforcement, commercial installation and home entertainment products to the U.S. market. Products include: Yamaha acoustic, digital and hybrid pianos, portable keyboards, guitars, acoustic and electronic drums, band and orchestral instruments, marching percussion products, synthesizers, professional digital and analog audio equipment, Steinberg recording products and NEXO commercial audio products, as well as AV receivers, amplifiers, MusicCast wireless multiroom audio systems, Blu-ray/CD players, earphones, headphones, home-theater-in-a-box systems, sound bars and its exclusive line of Digital Sound Projectors. YCA markets innovative, finely crafted technology and entertainment products and musical instruments targeted to the hobbyist, education, worship, music, professional audio installation and consumer markets.