Young Fans Anticipate Seeing Representation Within ‘Black Panther’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the most anticipated movies of 2018 hits the big screen Thursday night.

Marvel’s “Black Panther” is the first major superhero movie with a black lead character that also utilized a black director, black writers and a predominately black cast, which means a lot to a community looking for positive images.

Demond Bryant Jr. is a comic book collector, and he’s excited to finally see a comic book hero who looks like him come to life on the big screen.

“All my life I’ve grown up on comics. My first comic book was actually ‘The Amazing Spiderman,’ issue #35,” he said. “Being able to see someone who looks just like you on such a big platform, just representation does a lot.”

For Bryant, who studies video development for video games and movies at Juxtispositon Arts in North Minneapolis, it’s more than just a super hero movie.

“I’m really looking forward to architectural design when it comes to Wakanda building design, clothing design,” he said.

There is also a strong female presence in the movie. As the king of Wakanda, the Black Panther’s body guards are all women, as is the genius behind his technology, his sister.

Bryant hopes those who aren’t currently familiar with the character are still empowered by the movie. The adults that are helping him along his creative journey hope it provides much more than entertainment for a night.

Jared Hanks says First Avenue, along with Minnesota grown hip-hip group Rhymsayers, partnered with Icon Theatre in St. Louis Park to make sure 110 kids from Juxa Arts would be among the first to get to see “Black Panther.”

“Inspiration, affirmation of who they are, and an affirmation of their ability to again be a creator and doer out in this world,” Hanks said.

Black Panther first appeared in the Marvel Universe 50 years ago, appearing alongside the Fantastic Four as well as the Avengers before getting his own comic.

