Zach Parise Set To Make Wild Debut Tuesday Night

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Zach Parise is set to play in his first game of the 2017-18 season with the Minnesota Wild Tuesday night.

The Wild activated Parise from long-term injured reserve, and reassigned forward Zack Mitchell to the Iowa Wild. Parise had back surgery last October and hasn’t appeared in a game yet for the Wild this season.

He played for the Iowa Wild in a conditioning assignment on Dec. 28, recording an assist.

Parise practiced with the Minnesota Wild on Monday, and was given medical clearance to play Tuesday.

Parise recorded42 points last season, including 19 goals. The Wild host the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center.

