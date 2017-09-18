Zimmer: Bradford ‘Feeling Better,’ Playing Status Uncertain



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — There was plenty wrong with the Minnesota Vikings in their loss on Sunday, but the biggest issue going forward remains the one thing out of their control to correct:

The health of starting quarterback Sam Bradford, who did not play due to a knee injury.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was in a much better mood to talk about it on Monday, but didn’t have much of an update.

Zimmer says he still has no idea when Sam Bradford will be able to play again.

“Feeling better today. So we’ll know as we continue to move forward, it’s probably day-by-day. We’ll just keep going. If I could tell you more about it, I would. But at this point in time, each day is a different day so we’ve just got to keep going from there,” Zimmer said.

The NFL Network reported Monday it’s a bone bruise — which can be tough to put a timeline on — but can be a multi-week or even -month injury.

“He feels better today. I anticipate that when he is ready to practice and he is ready to play, that he will play. Honestly, I don’t have a crystal ball. I know you guys want to ask me about all these things but I don’t have a crystal ball,” Zimmer said.

One thing Zimmer did clarify: He was merely frustrated in the heat of the moment Sunday night when he said Bradford could miss six weeks. He doesn’t think it’s that bad.

“No, I was being facetious. I don’t know, honestly, I don’t know how long he’s — I thought he had a chance to play Sunday,” Zimmer said. “I don’t have a crystal ball. I don’t know. It’s just, when he’s ready he’s gonna play. I don’t think it’s going to be a long-term thing. But honestly I have no idea.”

Zimmer said he didn’t anticipate the Vikings needing to sign another quarterback as Bradford recovers from his injury, which is a probably a pretty positive sign about how the Vikings actually privately feel about Bradford’s health.

But as we saw Sunday, they need him back as soon as possible.

There is still some question about when Bradford got injured, given that he was only hit twice in the Saints game and never appeared hurt.

“He told me he felt it one time on a play, but it wasn’t any major deal,” Zimmer said. “I don’t think it’s a result of the surgeries. I think he twisted it or something during a game, but I don’t think it has anything to do with the surgeries.”

The Vikings have four of their next five games at U.S. Bank Stadium, starting with a hungry and talented Tampa Bay team led by quarterback Jamies Winston here on Sunday at noon.

Published at Mon, 18 Sep 2017 23:29:01 +0000