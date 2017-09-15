Zimmer Expects Bradford To Start Vs. Steelers, Despite Reports Of Knee Injury

Zimmer Expects Bradford To Start Vs. Steelers, Despite Reports Of Knee Injury

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said he expects Sam Bradford to start this week, despite reports the quarterback is dealing with a knee injury.

ESPN first reported that Bradford had an MRI on his left knee this week. Adam Schefter tweeted the Vikings had “guarded optimism but concern” about Bradford’s knee.

In a press conference Friday, Zimmer would not confirm Bradford’s injury or the MRI.

“I don’t know, we’ll have to see,” Zimmer said initially when asked if Bradford will start Sunday against the Steelers.

Zimmer then corrected himself, saying, “I anticipate that he will, yes.”

On Friday’s injury report, Bradford was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, along with linebacker Anthony Barr and cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

Bradford tore his left ACL in 2013 and injured it again during a 2014 preseason game.

The Vikings’ backup is quarterback is Case Keenum. Teddy Bridgewater is on the physically unable to perform list, still recovering from a gruesome knee injury that caused him to miss all of last season and cast a pall of doubt over his football future.

Bradford was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 84.4 percent of his passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints Monday night.

