Zimmer: I Should’ve Taken Eye Injury ‘More Serious’

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is back again after taking time off to allow his injured eye to heal.

His presence at practice makes a difference, because he loves to teach more than just anything else about his job description. But did his time off help him?

Mike Zimmer is an impatient man, so coming back to Winter Park meant back to his comfort zone with some doctor’s advice going in.

“Moderation is the term to use. I mean everything is, pressure’s good, the bubble is dissolving, the retina is in good shape,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer says that after doing some research on the condition since the season ended, he has come to the realization he “probably needed to take it a little bit more serious than I did.”

While he was away, his team kept working out, and he kept tabs through video feeds and conversation with coaches.

“We know that he’s been watching so we know that we have to keep it up and we have a great veteran leadership that we honestly had really good practices even when he wasn’t here,” wide receiver Adam Thielen said. “At the same time we obviously want him to be here. He’s our leader and we like when he’s here.”

Because what he brings to the practice is a man on a mission that is aware of everything.

“The energy is high. Everybody is glad to have him back,” Linval Joseph said. “Everybody is going to do their best, and we just love having him around here.”

So at the end of the day the question is was the time off and away from Winter Park helpful or a hindrance? The answer is, of course, Zimmer isn’t sure yet.

Because Zimmer feels this is his team and he should be here all the time. So time will tell if his was productive.

“I guess, I don’t know. I guess, I didn’t have much choice so. If everything goes good it was worth it and if it doesn’t it’s not, how’s that?” Zimmer said.

