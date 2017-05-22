Zimmer To Miss Vikings OTAs To Rest After Eye Surgery



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings are hosting organized team activities this week, but their head coach won’t be there.

Team officials announced Monday that Mike Zimmer will be taking time away from the Vikings to rest and recover from his latest eye surgery, and restore his health. Zimmer had his eighth eye surgery last week.

Zimmer had to miss one game last season, a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, due to a detached retina. General Manager Rick Spielman said Zimmer should be back in a few weeks.

“We all agree Mike’s health is the priority and we believe rest and recovery are in his best interest for the long term. We anticipate Mike back on the field in a few weeks,” Spielman said Monday in a statement.

