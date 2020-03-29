1 Killed After Crash In North Minneapolis Leaves Car ‘Wrapped Around Tree’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash in north Minneapolis on Saturday night left a woman dead after her car swerved off Olson Memorial Highway and slammed into a tree.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded shortly after 9:15 p.m. to a report of a crash at the intersection of Penn Avenue, where they found a vehicle “wrapped around a tree.”

Inside the car was a woman, the driver, who had died before officers arrived.

Investigators say the woman’s car appeared to be going east on the highway when it left the road, hit a fire hydrant and then slammed into a tree.

It’s yet unclear if another vehicle was involved. The crash remains under investigation.