2 Injured After Snowmobiles Crash Off 30-Foot Cliff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were taken to the hospital after their snowmobiles crashed off of a 30-foot cliff in St. Louis County Friday evening.

The crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. near Hwy 53 and Forest Road 614, about 15 miles north of Orr, Minnesota.

A group of eight were traveling in the ditch of Highway 53 on snowmobiles.

Two of the travelers, 52-year-old Victoria Spandl of Randall and 69-year-old Howard Hedin of Swanville, went over a cliff and landed at the bottom of a ravine, authorities said.

Crews responding to the incident used toboggans, ropes and an ATV to rescue both of them.

They were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth with injuries that were deemed non-life threatening.