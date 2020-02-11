2020 Minnesota Legislative Session To Begin Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The 2020 Minnesota legislative session is slated to begin Tuesday.

The top priority will be passing a public works borrowing package, or bonding bill. Lawmakers must also decide what to do with a $1.3 billion surplus.

House Democrats plan to ask for almost $3.5 billion in projects, which is a far stretch from the $1 billion Senate Republicans have offered up.

Democratic Governor Tim Walz has proposed what he considers a compromise, a $2 billion plan focusing on affordable housing, water quality, higher education and public safety.

Decisions on how to move forward are expected to take time, as Minnesota is the only state in the nation with a divided government. Democrats control the House while Republicans control the Senate.

