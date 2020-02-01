2020 Top Dentists Issue of Healthy Living Magazine Now Available

2020 Top Dentist’s Edition of Healthy Living Magazine

NJ Top Dentists has just released the latest Top Dentists issue of Healthy Living Magazine which features all 985 reviewed and approved New Jersey Top Dentists for 2020.

NJ Top Dentists is an exclusive healthcare resource that reviews healthcare providers in the state of New Jersey based on merit, not popularity. Each provider is put through a rigorous application and review process that includes but is not limited it, a minimum of 5 years in practice, a clean license, no significant malpractice issues, and generally stellar patient reviews. To view all reviewed and approved 2020 NJ Top Dentists, please turn to page 52 in the digital edition. To learn more about our methodology please visit our Review process.

All providers are reviewed at no cost to them and if approved listed in the magazine directory as an approved provider also at no cost to them. We also offer the magazine free to the public via direct in home distribution (across all 21 counties of New Jersey) and free subscriptions. You can click here to subscribe to Healthy Living Magazine for free and the next issue will be delivered to your doorstep. If you prefer to read the latest issue digitally, you can do so here.

The newly released issue also features fun-to-read articles on tools to keep your pet’s teeth squeaky clean, snow day recipes, eco-friendly dental options and more.

The goal of NJ Top Dentists’ magazine, Healthy Living is to provide New Jersey residents with a complete informational resource to assist them in choosing a local highly qualified healthcare provider at no cost. To take a look at all past and present Healthy Living issues, please click here.

Don’t forget to subscribe to receive a no cost printed copy of the next issue of Healthy Living featuring all NJ Top Doctors & Dentists which comes out in the Fall of 2020.

About Us

NJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.



