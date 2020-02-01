3 Suspects Arrested For Mail Theft In Crow Wing Co.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard arrested three people for mail theft in central Minnesota Wednesday.

The suspects are a 36-years-old man, 33-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman from Emily, Minnesota.

The mail theft reports began in December of 2019 and continued through the time of the suspects’ arrest.

Crow Wing County Investigators traced the suspects to the Y-Knot Ranch Hotel in Emily, Minnesota.

Investigators pulled over the three suspects and found various pieces of mail inside the vehicle — they were taken into custody.

After searching their hotel room, investigators found W2 tax documents, credit cards, driver’s licenses, Amazon packages and methamphetamine. Also located were mail and packages from 114 residences mostly located within Crow Wing County.

Mail from Cass County, Aitkin County and Itasca County were also located during the search.

“I am very pleased with the apprehension of these three suspects, the amount of mail they are responsible for stealing and the victims they violated is appalling,” Sheriff Goddard said. “This investigation will not conclude until all victims have been notified and their packages are returned. I’m asking those who have not yet reported mail or package theft to contact my office to speak with one of the investigators working on this case.”

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s recommend people to sign up for postal services informed delivery programs to monitor their mail being delivered.