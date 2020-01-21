5 Vikings Added To Pro Bowl, Including QB Kirk Cousins & Duluth Native C.J. Ham

— Five Minnesota Vikings players have been added to the 2020 Pro Bowl as replacements.

On Tuesday, the team announced quarterback Kirk Cousins, defensive end Everson Griffen, fullback C.J. Ham, linebacker Eric Kendricks and cornerback Xavier Rhodes will be heading to Orlando, Florida for the Pro Bowl.

Notably, Cousins will be replacing Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who is unable to participate due to injury.

It’ll mark the first Pro Bowl for both Ham, who is a Duluth native, and Kendricks.

The Vikings now have eight players who will represent the team at the Pro Bowl, with the aforementioned players joining running back Dalvin Cook, defensive end Danielle Hunter and safety Harrison Smith.

It’s the most Vikings players on a Pro Bowl team since the end of the 2009 season.

Read the full announcement here.