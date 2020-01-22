9-Year-Old Boy Killed In Northern Minnesota Farming Accident

Officials in Cass County say a 9-year-old boy died in an accident on his family’s farm in northern Minnesota Sunday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and other emergency responders were dispatched at 5:28 p.m. to the farming accident in rural Boy River, Minnesota.

Upon arrival, responders learned that the 9-year-old boy had been accidentally pinned under the arms of a skid steer loader during a farming operation.

The boy was pronounced dead on the scene.

Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook, “This past Sunday evening, our hockey community lost Marshall Bader, age 9, in an accident on his family’s farm. Marshall was a Squirt in our association and a regular around the IRA and local outdoor rinks. His teammates and friends encourage everyone to leave a stick outside your front door and turn a light on in memory of Marshall.”

An autopsy was completed at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.