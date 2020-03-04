AcctTwo To Be Gold Sponsor and Exhibitor at the SaaStr Annual 2020…

AcctTwo is a Gold Sponsor of SaaStr 2020 We are proud to sponsor the SaaStr Annual 2020 Conference. We are dedicated to the SaaS start-up vertical.

AcctTwo, one of the nation’s leading providers of Sage Intacct’s cloud accounting software and managed accounting services announced today that the firm is a gold sponsor of the SaaStr Annual 2020 Conference taking place on March 10-12 at the San Jose Convention Center.

“We are proud to sponsor the SaaStr Annual 2020 Conference. We are dedicated to the SaaS start-up vertical and will be showcasing our MAS for SaaS solution – a comprehensive turnkey accounting outsourcing service designed specifically for SaaS companies on the Sage Intacct platform,” said Chris Price, SaaS Vertical Leader and Director of Professional Services at AcctTwo.

With a dedicated SaaS vertical, AcctTwo has proven its dedication to software and technology companies in the U.S. The firm has partnered with nearly 200 software and technology companies to transform finance and accounting with financial management, expense management, and budgeting software, as well as MAS (managed accounting services).

The SaaStr Annual 2020 Conference is a three-day event that brings together more than 15,000 global SaaS founders, executives, and venture capitalists for a series of high-quality content sessions and networking opportunities. Across five stages, more than 300 SaaS leaders will share their hard-earned, personal learning experiences, and actionable insights to help scale up and grow your company faster. SaaStr also facilitates Q&A’s, mentoring sessions and more than 1,000 brain dates (speed dating for tech) throughout the conference.

About MAS for SaaS



MAS for SaaS is a comprehensive turnkey accounting outsourcing service made specifically for the industry on the Sage Intacct platform. MAS for SaaS offers:



Real-Time SaaS Specific Reports, Dashboards, and Metrics including CMRR, CAC, and Churn

Virtually Unlimited Capabilities as you go from Start-Up to Scale-Up to Enterprise

Superior Insights into Business Performance

Automated Revenue Recognition in accordance with ASC 606

Risk Free Trial – You Can Cancel Anytime within the First 90 Days

For more information, please visit http://www.accttwo.com/mas-for-saas.

About SaaStr



SaaStr is the world’s largest community of SaaS executives, founders and entrepreneurs dedicated to sharing the best learnings, insights and practices around building and scaling SaaS businesses. Founded in 2012 by serial enterprise entrepreneurs Jason M. Lemkin and Mallun Yen, SaaStr has grown into a social community of more than 500,000 SaaS founders and executives with over 3,000,000 monthly views, and two major industry conferences. SaaStrs goal is to help every SaaS entrepreneur get from $0 to $100M ARR with less stress. Learn more at SaaStr.com.

About AcctTwo



AcctTwo is focused on delivering the future of finance and accounting to its customers. AcctTwo has three main solutions – Cloud Accounting Software, Managed Accounting Services, and Software Development, all built around Sage Intacct’s best-in-class financial applications. Our dedicated team of over 100 people has helped nearly 1,000 organizations optimize finance and accounting through software implementations, accounting outsourcing, and consulting. AcctTwo has been recognized by Sage Intacct as its Partner of the Year from 2014 – 2018 and by our customers as a leader in overall satisfaction and popularity through their reviews on G2.

AcctTwo is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit http://www.accttwo.com or call 713-744-8400.