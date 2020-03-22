Allina Health, Blue Cross And Blue Shield Call On Public’s Help For Face Mask Donations

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Allina Health announced a community-based initiative calling on the public’s help to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers.

Due to the nationwide shortage, both organizations are calling for a donation of factory-made N95 ear loop masks or for skilled volunteers to create CDC-approved, reusable face masks. Instructions on how to make hand sewn masks can be found on their website.

Health care organizations are in need of additional masks to help meet ongoing health care needs and to help conserve existing PPE for providers engaged in the coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

Masks can be safely donated daily starting Sunday, March 22 through April 5, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Masks can be dropped off at the following locations:

Abbott Northwestern Hospital, 800 E 28th St, Minneapolis, MN

Abbott Northwestern Hospital – West Health, 2805 Campus Dr, Plymouth, MN

Buffalo Hospital, 303 Catlin St, Buffalo, MN

Cambridge Medical Center, 701 S Dellwood St, Cambridge, MN

District One Hospital, 200 State Ave, Faribault, MN

Mercy Hospital – Mercy Campus, Coon Rapids, 4050 Coon Rapids Blvd, Coon Rapids, MN

Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus, Fridley, 550 Osborne Rd, Fridley, MN

New Ulm Medical Center, 1324 5th St N, New Ulm, MN

Owatonna Hospital, 2250 NW 26th St, Owatonna, MN

Regina Medical Center, 1175 Nininger Rd, Hastings, MN

River Falls Area Hospital, Wisconsin, 1629 E Division St, River Falls, WI

St. Francis Regional Medical Center, 1455 St. Francis Ave, Shakopee, MN

United Hospital, 333 Smith Ave N, St. Paul, MN

Courage Kenny Rehabilitation, Golden Valley, 3915 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN

Note, when you come to donate masks, you are asked to remain in your car. A staff member will come to you to accept your donation.

Details on Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota’s volunteer drive effort can be found here.

Related: Coronavirus Resource Page