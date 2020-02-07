Animal Humane Society Receives $3 Million Gift To Help Homeless Animals; Largest Gift In 142-Year History

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Animal Humane Society (AHS) announced that it has received the largest gift its ever had in its 142-year history.

On Friday, AHS President and CEO Janelle Dixon said former Toro CEO and chairman Ken Melrose gifted $3 million to the organization.

“This generous gift recognizes the important place animals hold in our lives and our communities – and it will help us advance the way we protect and care for animals in need for decades to come,” Dixon said.

According to AHS, the contribution will be part of a planned capital campaign and will also support the eventual construction of a “new, first-of-its-kind adoption and animal care campus in St. Paul.”

“Animal Humane Society is one of the most sophisticated and forward-thinking humane organizations in the nation,” Melrose said. “I am excited to invest in their vision for the future of animal welfare.”

Melrose has a history of helping the organization and provided support for AHS’ first public spay/neuter clinic in 2011, the Melrose Animal Clinic.

AHS is an independent nonprofit organization that serves Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area.