Annunciation School In Minneapolis Dismisses Classes Early Due To Sewer Main Break

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis’ Annunciation School has dismissed classes early due to a sewer main break Monday morning.

According to the school, students were dismissed at 11 a.m. due to the sewer main break. The school has extended care in the community room in the lower level of the church for students who cannot be picked up early.

The school posted a video on Instagram showing the unexpected flooding flowing down the school’s stairs.

The catholic school is located on the city’s south side near West 54th Street and Lyndale Avenue South.

More information is expected, so check back for more.