Another Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of Realtor Monique Baugh On NYE

— Minneapolis police have announced another arrest in the shooting death of 28-year-old real estate agent on New Year’s Eve.

According to police, a 38-year-old woman was arrested in the early morning hours of Wednesday in connection to the murder of Monique Baugh.

Baugh was found fatally shot, her hands bound by tape, in a north Minneapolis alley on Dec. 31, 2019. Her boyfriend was shot in the couple’s Minneapolis home with their two young daughters present but survived.

Two men and a woman already face charges in the murder.

Two men are accused of kidnapping Baugh from Maple Grove, a northwestern Minneapolis suburb, in a rental truck. Cedric Berry, 41, was charged earlier this month with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and kidnapping. Another man, Berry Davis, 40, of Brooklyn Park was charged late Thursday with one count each of second-degree murder and kidnapping for his alleged role in the case.

Elsa Segura, 28, of Fridley, was charged in Hennepin County court with one count of kidnapping. Segura is accused of luring Baugh to a home that was for sale.

The charges did not specify a motive, but search warrant affidavits tied Baugh’s killing to a suspected drug rivalry between her boyfriend and Berry. Baugh’s boyfriend said in a interview that he did not know Berry.

The woman arrested Wednesday has been booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on probable cause murder.

The case remains an open and active investigation.