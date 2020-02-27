ASEOHosting: Traditional Online Advertising is Dire in 2020

If ads could be made less invasive, dangerous, and obtrusive, fewer people would block them.

Daniel Page, Director of Business Development at search engine optimization focused hosting provider ASEOHosting, says the state of online advertising is dire.

“People are frustrated with advertising, and rightly so,” said Page. “As much as some advertisers and publishers might complain about the damage ad blocking has done to their bottom line, they’ve made their own bed in that regard. They spent years ignoring the writing on the wall, more concerned with short-term profits than long-term sustainability.”

Page blamed intrusive ads that interrupt the user experience, malicious payloads transmitted through poorly-policed ad networks, targeting based on misappropriated user data, and the sheer volume of irrelevant sales-focused content on the web.

“Advertisers cannot complain that their intrusive, outdated business model is no longer viable,” he said. “Especially when most web users would actually be willing to turn off their ad blocking software if presented with unobtrusive, relevant, vetted ads.”

Page pointed to a 2016 Hubspot survey as evidence. In that survey, 83 percent of respondents agreed that not all ads were bad, but that it was the really obnoxious ones that were the problem. Further, 77 percent of respondents indicated that they wanted a way to ad-filter instead of ad-blocking entirely.

“Ad blockers have never been the problem,” said Page. “We’re two months into 2020, and it’s baffling to me that more people haven’t clued in. If ads could be made less invasive, dangerous, and obtrusive, fewer people would block them.”

As for how to solve the problem, Page then referred to an interview with advertising Pioneer Andrew Essex. In that interview, Essex envisions a future where advertisements add value to content rather than interrupt it. Essex also holds that content marketing and alternative revenue models will play a significant role in moving forward.

“It’s obvious to anyone who’s been paying attention that traditional advertising models are no longer feasible,” Page added. “They’re already being replaced – and it’s only a matter of time before they’re gone for good.”

