Author Raynor Woods’ “Artificial Horizon” is a…

Artificial Horizon by Raynor Woods “Raynor Woods blends romance and high-flying adventure in her latest novel ‘Artificial Horizon.’ Be prepared for an exhilarating ride, as her characters experience drama in the air and on land.” – Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency

A first-class journey in suspense, action, and intrigue, as West meets East within a newly emerging Middle Eastern Airline.

Four airline pilots and their wives endure long separations as well as personal upheavals in this politically volatile area. Then a dramatic hijacking changes their lives forever.

Destinies cross in this high-stakes game of infidelity and betrayal. Some dreams will take flight, whilst others spiral out of control. As the new dawn breaks, will their horizon hold true?

“Almost ritualistically, she went to the balcony and looked to the skies. On occasion, Greg would give a slight tilt of the aircraft wing in salute to her as he flew over their apartment building. Today, she knew that was not going to happen. Now, everything had changed.”

Watch the video trailer at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1O2m70n-64&t=6s

About the Author: Raynor Woods previously lived in Lebanon, Kuwait, and Jordan for over 20 years. Woods took her first tentative steps at writing whilst in the Middle East, capturing the ambience and experiences of the region’s burgeoning airline business. A seasoned traveler, she has encountered political tensions, war, royalty, and spiritual enlightenment. She now lives in her native England and is the author of several books.

ARTIFICIAL HORIZON (ISBN: 978-1-951530-47-1) is now available for $15.50 and can be ordered through the publisher’s website:



http://sbprabooks.com/raynorwoods/ or at your favorite book seller.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.