Avoid Risky Travel & Apostille Your Documents by USA Apostille,…

If you have cancelled your travel plans, you can still conduct business in a foreign country by obtaining an apostille on your documents.

An apostille is a certificate issued by the Secretary of State’s office for documents originating from the U.S. and destined for foreign countries. Since 1980, the United States has been a member of the Hague Apostille Convention. There are currently 117 countries who are members of the Hague Apostille Convention. These countries include but are not limited to Spain, South Korea, Italy, France, Russian, Germany, Costa Rica, Mexico, and more.

The greatest benefit of the apostille is that your documents can be accepted in a foreign country without you being there. You can continue to conduct international business with no downtime. Because of the travel restrictions imposed by the U.S. on foreign countries, it may be difficult to travel to and from certain parts of the word. By obtaining an apostille, the barriers have now been broken and you can continue to do business in a foreign country.

The most common documents we can apostille are power of attorney, birth certificates, death certificates, single status affidavits, FBI background checks, diplomas, transcripts, petition for name change, and more. Recently, we have seen an increase in obtaining an apostille on a power of attorney and FBI background checks.

If you are in a foreign country, you can mail in your documents to our office for processing. You do not need to travel back to the U.S. If you need to order new certified copies of your vital record documents, we recommend that you have them delivered to a family member or friend who can then forward it to our office with our order forms for processing. Once your documents are complete, we will ship them back to you by FedEx no matter where you are in the world.

The US Department of State will accept a digital FBI background check. An FBI apostille can be obtained either by sending us the digital copy in PDF format or mailing in the hard copy received in the mail by the FBI or FBI Channeler.

