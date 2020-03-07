BCA Assisting Lakeville Police After Contractor Found Dead Inside Home For Sale

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lakeville police say a contractor was found dead inside an empty home for sale Friday afternoon.

A real estate agent called 911 after they walked into the residence on the 17700 block of Glasgow Avenue, and found the contractor dead inside with a gun next to them.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation due to the unusual nature of the case — primarily because the victim didn’t live in the home, and there was other evidence found at the scene that police say “required additional investigation.”

Police say they are not looking for any suspects.