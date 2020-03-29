Bharti Shah & Shah family meet their commitment to children by…

Consistent with her commitment to children’s health and education, Bharti Shah, CEO, CTIS, Inc. is joining hands with Children’s National Hospital to build the first of its kind pediatric COVID-19 test site in the country for the District of Columbia. Leading the effort against COVID-19, Rina Shah, CTIS’s Advisory Board Member for Strategic Development, is working on philanthropic efforts to raise funds, support Government and private sector industries and spearhead innovative technologies to help both patients and practioners.

The Shah family is honored to support Children’s National Hospital in their unwavering effort to provide the best possible care for our country’s children. “When I was approached by Children’s National with this unique opportunity was a ‘no brainer.’ Mrs. Shah said “In defining moments like these it is incumbent upon leaders in the community to get involved and see that needs are being met and the most vulnerable among us are taken care of.“ This facility is operational, and we need to make sure people in the area are aware and take advantage of this important service.”

Bharti, has long history of supporting her local community as well as projects in her native country of India. Additionally, Mrs. Shah established a Montessori school which has been educating children for 20 years and continues to support non-profit organizations including NIH Children’s Inn and Children’s National Hospital.

Children’s National Hospital Launches Pediatric Drive-Up COVID-19 Specimen Collection Site

“The drive-up/walk-up site and other urgent needs are made possible by the generosity of philanthropists who raised more than 1 million dollars. It was jumpstarted by Scott Nathan and Laura DeBonis and matched by A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation, The Bharti and Raj Shah Family and The UAE Embassy in Washington, DC.”

https://childrensnational.org/news-and-events/childrens-newsroom/2020/drive-up-collection

About CTIS:



CTIS is a Women Owned Small Business, with proven expertise in providing informatics solutions for over 30 years. CTIS is amongst a few US Federal Government Contractors appraised at CMMI Level 3 using CMMI DEV 2.0 as well as a SAFe® Bronze Partner.

CTIS’ capabilities span the IT enterprise and associated operational lifecycles with extensive experience providing mission-critical oversight, strategy and planning for our government clients. We provide web strategy, IT program and strategic IT initiatives support, enterprise information management, big data, mobile applications, web development, optimization and production support, document management, web operations, software applications development and maintenance support, secure and robust infrastructure management, and training. CTIS supports its partner agencies by bringing unique and innovative approaches to offer leading technology solutions and empowering stakeholders.