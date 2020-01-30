Boy Arrested In Connection To Girl’s Shooting On St. Paul’s West Side; Both 14 Years Old

— A 14-year-old boy is in police custody in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old girl in St. Paul’s West Side neighborhood.

Police made the announcement Wednesday evening on Twitter. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Robert and Cesar Chavez streets.

The girl, who was shot in the stomach, is still recovering at Regions Hospital. Police say she is in stable condition.