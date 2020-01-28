Bus.com partners with Cirque du Soleil as Official Coach Bus transport…

Having announced their largest and most prestigious partnership to date, the company is poised for continued growth.

Through this partnership the two companies will strengthen their logistics relationship to support the complex travel needs of the Cirque du Soleil touring shows casts and crews across Canada and the United States. Both teams will work together on touring needs for Big Top and arena shows, in more than 100 cities across this vast territory.

The relationship between Cirque du Soleil and Bus.com began in 2019, when Bus.com was tasked with handling logistics for two shows in San Jose and San Diego. “From the start of our relationship, Bus.com has helped alleviate one of the more important logistical challenges we experience as a touring show — finding reliable transportation to deliver our cast and crew to the shows across major markets in North America. Their dedication and commitment to build a true business relationship made them the perfect partner”, says Stephanie Gaudette, General Manager, Touring Shows at Cirque du Soleil.

Over the past 4 years, Bus.com has emerged as the go-to partner for large properties and events seeking to leverage eco-friendly means of moving large groups of people.

“Consolidating the industry was always our focus, providing organizations across sport, education, convention, faith and tour operators one point of contact for all of their transportation needs — regardless of region or bus type” says Ash Molaei, VP Partnerships. “With this partnership, Bus.com is proud to align with one of the largest producer of live events in the world.”

Bus.com’s unique mix of technology and logistical expertise enables the company to act as a single point of contact for Cirque du Soleil across their touring shows in Canada and the United States . This has proven to be a key strength and catalyst for the relationship moving into 2020.

http://www.bus.com