CenturyLink To Lay Off 150 Employees In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — CenturyLink has announced approximately 150 employee positions will be terminated in Minnesota.

On Friday, the telecom company announced that it is reducing its field operations workforce. The last day worked for those employees will be May 29, 2020.

The company says it’s “based on continuous assessment of our business needs and workforce alignment”.

There are about 2,050 CenturyLink employees throughout the state.