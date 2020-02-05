Community Rallies Behind St. Paul’s El Burrito Mercado After Devastating Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular Twin Cities restaurant is focusing on the positive after a traumatic robbery during business hours.

Two armed robbers in masks walked into El Burrito Mercado in St. Paul on Jan. 17. One of them demanded money from a cashier in the market area, while the other rounded up customers and took their phones and wallets.

The robbers got away, but the scare isn’t stopping the community that’s been visiting the restaurant for more than 40 years.

Neighbors, police officers and even Gov. Tim Walz packed the place Tuesday night to show their support.

“When you’re a family business like this, you rely on neighborhoods, and you wonder if they’re gonna be scared and not come out, and it’s been the exact opposite,” El Burrito Mercado co-owner Milissa Silva-Diaz said.

Police have not arrested anyone for the robbery.