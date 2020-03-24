Coronavirus In Minnesota: 3M Partnering With Ford To Boost Respirator Production

Minnesota-based 3M says it’s partnering with Ford Motor Company to make protective equipment for those on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a joint statement Tuesday, 3M says it’s working with the automaker to produce air-purifying respirators, using a combination of 3M and Ford parts. The respirators are being made at Ford’s Advanced Manufacturing Center in Michigan.

We’re proud to work with @3M, @GEHealthcare and @UAW to lend our engineering and manufacturing expertise to quickly expand production of urgently needed medical equipment and supplies for healthcare workers, first responders and patients fighting #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/fzMMDjgVmS — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) March 24, 2020

3M CEO Mike Roman said the Maplewood-based company is exploring all opportunities to expand its capacity and get health care supplies where they are needed as quickly as possible.

“It’s crucial that we mobilize all resources to protect lives and defeat this disease, and I’m incredibly grateful to Ford and their employees for this partnership,” Roman said.

Ford is also working with GE Healthcare to expand the production of ventilators and with the UAW union to produce facemasks.