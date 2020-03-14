Coronavirus In Minnesota: Allina Health Announces Visitor Restrictions

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Allina Health announced Friday they will now enforce visitor restrictions in all of their facilities, due to ongoing health concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We are actively supporting containment efforts and working to ensure the safety of our patients, our employees and the public,” Allina Health said in a statement.

With the new guidelines, individuals who are sick or under the age of 12 are not allowed to visit patients. And all patients are limited to two visitors per day. Allina says compassionate exceptions may be granted by patient care managers.

For patients who are COVID-19 Persons Under Investigation (PUI) or who have confirmed COVID-19, visitors are not allowed except in cases of compassionate exceptions.

Loved ones are also encouraged to use other ways to communicate with COVID-19 patients, which may include Skype, FaceTime, telephone, and other channels.

“We know these restrictions will be difficult for patients and their loved ones. We are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients, staff and the public,” Allina said in a release.

At Allina Health clinics, children or other family members of patients are not considered to be visitors. These individuals can be at the clinic with the patient.