Coronavirus In Minnesota: Distilleries Switch Into Hand Sanitizer Factories

— As hand sanitizer becomes harder to find, some Minnesota companies are taking matters into their own hands.

Distilleries like Vikre Distillery in Duluth, Norseman Distillery in Minneapolis and 45th Parallel in New Richmond are using their alcohol to make hand sanitizer. Some are even giving it away for free to health care workers and first responders.

These distilleries had to close their regular operations because of the outbreak.