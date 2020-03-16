Coronavirus In Minnesota: Essentia Health Limits Visitors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In order to protect the health of patients and staff amid coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, Essentia Health is restricting visitors at hospitals.

For inpatients, visitors are allowed based on compassionate-care needs. Family members have been advised to call the hospital before their visit.

In the emergency department, one visitor is permitted for pediatric, vulnerable adult, and trauma patients.

For pediatric patients, one adult is allowed to accompany a child.

Labor and delivery patients are allowed one visitor, while one parent is allowed in the neonatal intensive care unit at a time.

All other visitors are not allowed inside the hospital, and no sick visitors are allowed into the building.

The policy goes into effect on Monday, March 16 and will continue indefinitely.