Coronavirus In Minnesota: Gov. Walz To Announce Further Restrictions In Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to be announcing additional restrictions for the state in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic Wednesday afternoon.

Walz will make the announcement in a 2 p.m. address from his residence, during a daily update on the pandemic with state health officials.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Minnesota has risen to 287, state health officials announced Wednesday.

According to a map from the Minnesota Department of Health, most of the positive cases so far are in the Twin Cities metro, where in Hennepin County alone more than 100 people have tested positive for the disease.

Still, the virus appears to be spreading across greater Minnesota, from St. Louis and Clay counties up north to Fillmore and Blue Earth counties in southern Minnesota.

So far, only one person has died from the disease. Meanwhile, more than 100 people have recovered and are no longer required to be in isolation.

For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly for the elderly and those with sensitive lungs. Even so, the vast majority of people who contract the virus recover.

Stay Informed: Coronavirus Latest | COVID-19 Resources | Download CBS Minnesota App | CBSN Minnesota