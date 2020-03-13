Coronavirus In Minnesota: Health Providers Pushing For ‘Virtual’ Visits

— Amidst all the COVID-19 concerns, it can be tricky to know if and when you should go in to a doctor’s office or hospital.

Health officials are urging people to call their provider first, and depending on symptoms, they are asking people to consider a virtual visit.

There are several Twin Cities options that allow you to get answers from the comfort and confinement of home.

Inside Allina’s Coon Rapids operation, the calls are coming, according to Allina Health Customer Experience Center Director Minda Garcia.

“So they are busy, they are very busy,” Garcia said.

One of the hustling call recipients is working mom Nicole Jones

“It’s like a Monday morning every day of the week,” Jones said.

She says at home she’s been talking with her daughter about handwashing. At work, she’s been talking with callers about COVID-19. Questions this 24-7 call center is equipped to handle. Garcia is in charge of a 500-person staff.

“The biggest question is ‘Should I be seen?’ Then we jump into the workflow. ‘Have you traveled? Have there been any worsening symptoms?’”

Staff asks questions about travel and shortness of breath, screening for COVID-19, then refers patients to a phone triage nurse who decided if they should come in. And if they do come in, they prep the clinic staff.

“Our goal is not to increase the risk,” Garcia said.

Allina also offers a virtual chat consultation and videoconferencing.

The VA Hospital in Minneapolis is also minimizing visits, asking veterans to call before coming.

Virtuwell.com is offering free COVID-19 online assessments.

And M Health Fairview is covering copays for their virtual services.

These are just a few places that people are using to find answers about a virus that has everyone is asking questions about.

The exception to this, of course, is if it’s an emergency, and you need to be seen right away.

