Coronavirus In Minnesota: HealthPartners Postpones Elective Surgery, Suspends Non-Emergency Dental Appointments

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — HealthPartners has announced that they are making changes to scheduled elective surgeries, along with any non-emergency related dental appointments and office visits.

The postponement on all elective surgeries, procedures and non-essential radiology services is set for now to run through April 3.

Additionally, no surgeries are being scheduled until after April 27.

For dental appointments, HealthPartners said “dentists will evaluate a patient’s needs by phone and determine if the patient should be referred to a clinic for emergency care.”

Also, based on the recent recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health, HealthPartners has suspended COVID-19 testing in its ambulances and urgent cares. Their emergency rooms also will not perform COVID-19 testing unless patients require hospitalization.