Coronavirus In Minnesota: Lawmakers Pass Emergency Funding For Health Care System

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota House of Representatives passed emergency legislation that would provide $200 million for investment in the health care system as the state mounts a defense against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a statement released early Tuesday, the emergency funding, which passed by a unanimous vote, would appoint $150 million to the Minnesota Department of Health to make grants to eligible providers for costs related to the outbreak.

Providers are defined as being ambulances, health care providers, clinics, pharmacies, and assisted-living facilities. The funds may be used to provide testing, beds, quarantine resources, overtime staffing, training, IT services, outreach materials, and more.

An additional $50 million will go toward the public health response contingency account, which allows health officials to make payments from the account in connection to outbreak response.

“The money that lawmakers appropriated today will help our state’s healthcare system respond to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL – Rochester), the bill’s author, in a statement. “There are many unknowns ahead, so we are helping to ensure that our health care institutions and the dedicated health care providers who work in them have the resources they need to confront the crisis.”

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt (R – Crown), says the bill ensures that Minnesota’s public and private health care infrastructure is prepared to respond to the pandemic.

“Legislators will continue to monitor the situation and Minnesotans can rest assured that state leaders will respond as we always do in emergency situations,” he said.

So far, 54 people in Minnesota have tested positive for COVID-19, and three of them have been hospitalized.

For most who get the virus, symptoms are mild. However, the disease is threatening to the elderly and those with compromised respiratory systems.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, people do not need to be tested for COVID-19 if they can manage their symptoms at home.

Health officials says those who are sick should follow a 7-3 rule. They’d like people to stay at home for a week and then complete three days fever-free before going about their business in the community.

Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.

Published at Tue, 17 Mar 2020 11:36:08 +0000