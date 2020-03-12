Coronavirus In Minnesota: Minnesota Wild Games Canceled After NHL ‘Pauses’ Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild’s game Thursday night has been canceled after the NHL announced it will be pausing the 2019-2020 season due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Thursday morning, the NHL advised clubs not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meeting. By the afternoon, the NHL announced it will be pausing the season.

The NHL pauses the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/bCi776ZFqX — NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2020

The Minnesota Wild issued a statement Thursday:

The Minnesota Wild supports the NHL’s decision to pause games until further notice. The health and safety of our community, including our guests, players and staff is of the utmost importance to us. We will continue to work closely with the NHL and local, state and national authorities on all of our safety measures and any necessary next steps we need to take in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team will communicate to Season Ticket Members, corporate partners, single-game buyers and other affected parties with additional information soon. We appreciate the understanding of our fans, corporate partners and guests under these extraordinary circumstances.

On Wednesday, the NBA suspended its season after a player tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Minnesota Wild were set to host the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 1