Coronavirus In Minnesota: Musician Jeremy Messersmith Livestreams His COVID-19 Test
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twin Cities singer-songwriter Jeremy Messersmith gave the internet an intimate look Monday at what it’s like to get tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
He says he had some symptoms and a doctor told him to get tested. So he kept his camera rolling as he got swabbed at a Brooklyn Park drive-up clinic.
“The swab is kind of invasive, it’s a deep-nasal swab,” Messersmith said.
He says it’s uncomfortable and triggers a sneeze.
Messersmith is home resting for now, and he expects his results in three to five days.
Published at Tue, 17 Mar 2020 04:26:08 +0000