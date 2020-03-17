Coronavirus In Minnesota: Musician Jeremy Messersmith Livestreams His COVID-19 Test

— Twin Cities singer-songwriter Jeremy Messersmith gave the internet an intimate look Monday at what it’s like to get tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He says he had some symptoms and a doctor told him to get tested. So he kept his camera rolling as he got swabbed at a Brooklyn Park drive-up clinic.

“The swab is kind of invasive, it’s a deep-nasal swab,” Messersmith said.

He says it’s uncomfortable and triggers a sneeze.

Messersmith is home resting for now, and he expects his results in three to five days.

