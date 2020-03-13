Coronavirus In Minnesota: Rage Against The Machine Postpones Target Center Show

Rage Against the Machine’s reunion show in the Twin Cities this spring has been called off due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The rock band announced on Instagram that the early leg of their reunion tour is being postponed as cities around the country have restricted, or are considering restricting, public gatherings.

Rage Against the Machine was slated to play Target Center on May 11, with the Run the Jewels also on the ticket.

The band’s announcement says that all their reunion tour shows through May 20 are postponed. Tickets purchased will be honored when future tour dates are announced.

No information on possible refunds was given.