Coronavirus In Minnesota: Restaurants Work To Transition To Take-Out Only Amid COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday is the Great American Takeout Day. The last-minute made-up holiday is to encourage people to support local restaurants that are staying open by offering a take-out option.

But this is not an easy transition for most restaurants, especially when they are trying to practice social distancing.

Peter Campbell, chef and owner of Red Wagon Pizza, gave us virtual tour of his new normal.

A closed dining room, turned operations center. Signs permitting anyone inside, even for the deliveries.

And a new last-minute redesign of his parking lot.

“I came out with a spray paint can and spray painted numbers on all the parking positions,” Campbell explained.

These are the measures Campbell and his staff have taken so that when they do take-out they have zero-touch contact with customers for everyone’s safety.

“We will not take cash on premises, we will not swipe your card, you must pay on the app or through the website,” Campbell said.

The food will be brought out to them in their cars.

“We ask that people will open their trunk or tailgate and we will set it in,” he said. “My staff have been instructed to not even touch cars.”

Campbell is hoping to enhance his customers’ experience with the Red Wagon Pizza app — which can be downloaded by texting RWAGON to 33733.

But some businesses are not as equipped to make the business model change so suddenly.

“If our primary goal is to stay safe, this is not a great way to do that,” Charlie Broder said.

Charlie Broder, the CEO of Broder’s Restaurants, says the surge in customers wanting to support them was a good but an overwhelming problem to have.

“People we’re waiting at the deli, up to and over an hour,” Broder said.

Broder says they just weren’t able to keep up in a way that was safe for their staff and their customers.

“It became very difficult to not just fulfill orders, but to fulfill orders while sanitizing yourself, everything, all the time, was impossible,” Broder explained.

Broder’s management is going to use this closure to reorganize and reopen later.

Since interviewing Charlie Broder this afternoon, he met with his management team and they worked out a new, safer take out system.

He told us their restaurants will be re-opening for take-out with a limited menu sometime next week.

Published at Wed, 25 Mar 2020 03:12:27 +0000