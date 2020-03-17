Coronavirus In Minnesota: Rolling Stones Postpone May 16 Show At U.S. Bank Stadium

The Rolling Stones concert slated for May 16 at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis has been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The band announced Tuesday that its entire spring tour, which was slated to kick off in early May, has been postponed.

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour,” the band said in a statement. “We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon.”

Those who bought tickets to the U.S. Bank show are advised to hold onto their tickets and wait for more information.

The postponement of the Stones’ show comes amid an avalanche of closures and postponements related to the global outbreak.

Also on Tuesday, First Avenue and its connected venues postponed all shows for March and April, and the Minnesota Orchestra canceled performances through April.

Late last week, Rage Against the Machine postponed their May 11 show at Target Center.