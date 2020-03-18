Coronavirus In Minnesota: Salons, Spas Close Per Executive Order

Hair salons, nail salons and spas are to be closed in Minnesota under the government mandate issued in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Minnesota Board of Cosmetology said Tuesday it’s received guidance that all salons and spas in the state are to be closed until March 27 as part of Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order.

The governor’s order was initially aimed at bars and restaurants, but it also includes other businesses where people tend to gather.

So far, 60 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

In most cases, symptoms are mild, but the virus can be threatening to the elderly and those with compromised respiratory systems. Still, the vast majority of those who get the disease recover.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, those with COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and self-quarantine as the number of test kits in the state is limited.

Those at risk with symptoms are advised to contact their health care provider.