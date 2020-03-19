Coronavirus In Minnesota: Small Town Restaurant Giving Away Toilet Paper Rolls With Takeout Orders

A small restaurant in central Minnesota has a special offer for those getting takeout amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: a free roll of toilet paper.

The Cambridge Bar and Grille posted the special on its Facebook page Tuesday, saying that any to-go order over $25 comes with a free roll of toilet paper.

The deal pokes fun at the high demand on the bathroom essential. While there is no national shortage of toilet paper, consumers are “panic buying” boxes and boxes of rolls, making it difficult for retailers to keep shelves stocked.

Cambridge Bar and Grille, located about 50 miles north of the Twin Cities, is one of hundreds of restaurants across the state that has shifted to takeout only following Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order to close bars and restaurants to dine-in customers to curb the spread of the virus.

The governor’s order is slated to expire on March 27, but it may well be extended as the state, and the rest of the world, continues to grapple with pandemic.

So far in Minnesota, 77 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Most cases are clustered in the Twin Cities metro.

While most people who get the virus show mild symptoms, COVID-19 can be deadly to the elderly and those with compromised respiratory systems.

Health officials say that healthy people who are showing symptoms should self-quarantine while those at risk with symptoms should contact their health care provider.

Otherwise healthy people are encouraged to practice social distancing, wash their hand regularly and stay home if beginning to feel sick.